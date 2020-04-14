Home

Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Harry BATTEN

Harry BATTEN Obituary
Passed away quietly at his residence on April 13, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving father to Nadine (Jay) and Julie (Chris), grandpa to Nathan, Meghan, Christopher, and Gilbert. Kid brother of Joan Chamberlain (Batten) and uncle to Erica Chamberlain (Adam). Harry will be missed by countless friends and extended family from over the years. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Online condolences can be left at www.MarkeyDermody.com Dad - we love you. You will live on in our hearts, never to be forgotten.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020
