1/
Harry BAZUIN
1929-02-08 - 2020-08-29
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ephesians 2: 8-9 For it is by grace you have been saved, thru faith - this is not from yourselves, it is a gift of God - not by works, so no one can boast In his 92 year peacefully passed away into his heavenly home Loving husband of the late Hilly Fledderus Bazuin (Sept 2 2010) Father to Gerri and Robert Prud'homme, Montreal George and Sherry Bazuin, Grand Haven Michigan Sharon and John Stam, Hamilton Ivan and Tina Bazuin, Hamilton Nikki and Harold DeVries Smithville Ray and Carolyn Bazuin, Grimsby Rachelle and Ken Bellegham, Barrie Andrew Bazuin, Langton Dear Grandpa to 30 Grandchildren and GG to over 40 Great grandchildren Thanks to the Southview staff at Parkview Christian Retirement Village and staff on 3rd floor Hagersville Hospital for their care and compassion to our Dad The family chose to have a private funeral service at the gravesite In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Dr Bob Kemp Hospice in Hamilton in memory of Hilly Bazuin


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved