|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Harry Bergen on March 9, 2020 at Juravinski hospital in his 80th year. Loving husband to Gisell for 34 years. Father of Mark Bergen (Josie) and predeceased by daughter, Charlene. Stepdad to Sherry James (James) and Ken. Grandfather to Matthew, Alexander, George, Dylan and Kayla. Great-grandfather to Ava, Gavin and Levy. He is survived by sister-in-law Anne and brothers-in-law Adrian, Harvey (Kristine) and Randy. Predeceased by parents Abraham and Anna, Brothers Ben (Helen), Peter and sisters Margaret (John), Herta (Fred), Greta (John), Anne (Jim) and Hilda. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. A Celebration of life will take place at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL (378 Wilson St E) on Saturday, March 28th from 2-4 p.m. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at a later date. If so desired donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020