It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Harry on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late June. Dearly loved father of Jim and his wife Nancy and Joanne and her husband Tim. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Erin, Megan (Dylan), Matthew and Sarah. Survived by his brother Jim Follwell (Charlene) and sister Janet Wright (Tim). Predeceased by brother Charlie, sisters Amy Yates and Bettie Lloyd. Harry will always be fondly remembered and loved by his sister in law Patricia Charest and brother in law Robert Drage and nieces, nephews, family and friends. Harry was a longtime member of St Mary's/Anglican Church of the Nativity. He was retired from Dofasco, loved golf and was an avid supporter of the Dundas Real McCoys hockey team. Special thanks to the staff of Pringle Creek Retirement Home and Lakeridge Health - Bowmanville for their exceptional care. Due to current Health Regulations, cremation has taken place with private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.