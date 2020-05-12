Harry Edwin FOLLWELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Harry on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of the late June. Dearly loved father of Jim and his wife Nancy and Joanne and her husband Tim. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Erin, Megan (Dylan), Matthew and Sarah. Survived by his brother Jim Follwell (Charlene) and sister Janet Wright (Tim). Predeceased by brother Charlie, sisters Amy Yates and Bettie Lloyd. Harry will always be fondly remembered and loved by his sister in law Patricia Charest and brother in law Robert Drage and nieces, nephews, family and friends. Harry was a longtime member of St Mary's/Anglican Church of the Nativity. He was retired from Dofasco, loved golf and was an avid supporter of the Dundas Real McCoys hockey team. Special thanks to the staff of Pringle Creek Retirement Home and Lakeridge Health - Bowmanville for their exceptional care. Due to current Health Regulations, cremation has taken place with private family interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made to www.markeydermody.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved