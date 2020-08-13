Harry Eggink

Eggink, Harry Our Heavenly Father called unto Himself our beloved husband, father, grandpa and brother on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in his 74th year. Harry was the loving husband of Dianne (nee Lammers) for nearly 50 years. Dearly loved father of Garett (Justine, Sabrina and Kirsten), Lorraine and Glenn Winter (Lauren and Seth), Matthew and Daryl (Bryce and Rylan) and Wes and Sharlene (Bianka). Loving brother and brother-in-law of John† and Jenny, Mary and John Katerburg, Helen† and Albert† Bosma, Gary† and Marie (Henry Wielink), George and Betty, Bert† and Dorene, Rita and Ross Gibbons and Jack and Debbie. Predeceased by his parents Geert and Henny Eggink. He will be fondly remembered by the Lammers family and deeply missed by many nephews and nieces. Together with his wife, Harry was the long-time owner Bennett Signs Inc. on Morley Street in Hamilton before his retirement in 2018. A family funeral service will be held at Rehoboth United Reformed Church in Ancaster on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10 am. Due to COVID restrictions, the service is not open to the public, but will be livestreamed on the Rehoboth U.R.C. website (www.rehobothurc.ca
) and available to watch afterward, both there and on the Cooper Funeral Home website. If desired, donations to World Vision Canada or the Calvin Christian School in Hamilton would be appreciated by the family.
. "Then I shall see Him face to face, and tell the story, saved by grace"