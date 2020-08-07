April 9 1930 - August 2 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad, Harry Fotheringham, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in his 91st year. Harry is predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Helen. He will be dearly missed by his children Ian [Marlene], Kim [Paul], Janet [Terry], his grandchildren Kate [Brendon], Breeann, Erin, Aimée, Cole and his great-grandchildren Felicity and Keith. Born in Montrose, Scotland, Harry immigrated to Canada in 1951. He worked for the Hamilton Fire Department and then for the Ontario Ministry of Housing. Harry loved many things in life; golf, hockey, travelling to Myrtle Beach and his beloved homeland, Scotland. But nothing was more dear to him than his family. Harry was a master storyteller and was always eager to share a joke with family and friends. His grandchildren were often his favourite targets. Harry was inducted into the Hamilton Hockey Hall of Fame as a founding member of the Hamilton Huskies and was one of the original owners of the Hamilton Kilty B's. He was also a member of the St. Andrew's Masonic Lodge and a regular at the Glancaster Golf Course. Throughout his life, Harry made many lasting friendships through his involvement in the Hamilton sports community. A special thank you to the nursing and PSW staff of Griffin Walk at The Meadows LTC in Ancaster. A private family service has been held. Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Pour a wee dram in memory of Hal. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygadens.ca