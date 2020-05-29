Peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer at Grace Villa on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 96th year. A devoted best friend and husband to the late Ivy Freelove. A dedicated father to Denise Olsav (John) and to Christine Herve (Larry) . A loving Grandad to Robert, Nicole, Dayna, Lily , Jacob, and Keighley. Great grandad of five. Brother to the late Joseph Freelove. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends Thank you to the staff of Grace Villa for their continued care.