Harry FREELOVE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully after a courageous fight with cancer at Grace Villa on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 96th year. A devoted best friend and husband to the late Ivy Freelove. A dedicated father to Denise Olsav (John) and to Christine Herve (Larry) . A loving Grandad to Robert, Nicole, Dayna, Lily , Jacob, and Keighley. Great grandad of five. Brother to the late Joseph Freelove. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends Thank you to the staff of Grace Villa for their continued care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayside Gardens Crematorium
18 Nikenbah Dundowran Road
Hervey Bay, Queensland 4655
(07) 4124 7511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved