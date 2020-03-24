Home

More Obituaries for Harry VANDERZWAAG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry John VANDERZWAAG

Harry John VANDERZWAAG Obituary
Peacefully at St. Peter's Hospital, Hamilton on Saturday, March 21, 2020 Harry was called home to the Lord in his 75th year. Survived by his brother Albert and sister Joan (Ken) Vanderwal. Predeceased by his parents Harry and Audrey Vanderzwaag, brothers Peter, Ekke, and sisters Catherine and Janet. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements have been made. Donations to Mission Services, Hamilton would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020
