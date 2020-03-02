|
Peacefully with family, Harry passed away Feb 27, 2020. The most devoted husband to Hazel (late) and loving father of Lorraine, Ron (Barbara), (Tricia (Dave) late), Gloria (Mark), Karen (Terry) and Harry (Melanie). Most treasured grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother-in-law of Les and brother of several siblings passed. According to Harry's wishes the service was private and cremation has taken place. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020