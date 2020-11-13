Harry Keith Munro, 92, of Burlington, Ontario passed away peacefully on November 4th in his sleep. Keith started his working life at the Bank of Montreal as a teller and then over a 40-year career progressed to the role of Senior Vice President. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, watching sports, a good book, spending time with his family, and volunteering to help the Burlington Foundation expand and become more effective. He was a kind and loving husband to Bette, an amazing father to their sons Rob and Ross. Keith's favourite saying of late was "time will tell" which proved to be very much on the mark over the years. Keith lived his life by being kind, a gentleman to the end, with the view that life is best if one keeps along the middle of the road, neither being too risky or cautious, which was proven to be a very apt approach. Keith leaves behind his son Ross. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the family will hold a private funeral (it is hoped) in the winter/spring of 2021. Any donations made in Keith's honour will go to the Bruce Trail Conservation & Burlington Foundation. www.smithsfh.com