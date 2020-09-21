Harry PLUMB

With family at his side, Harry passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Burlington, Ontario on September 17th, the day after celebrating his 94th birthday. Harry was the cherished father of Debby McEwan (Ian), Russell (Renee), David (Yvonne) and Neil, and grandfather of Tyler, Austin, Erik (Morgan), Reed, Brennan, Ryan, Jordan and Nadia. Harry was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Mary, in 2017, and his siblings, Herbert, Alfred and Edith. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Harry is survived by his brother Douglas and sister Lucille. Harry was a caring husband and father, and he and Mary unselfishly supported and inspired their children and family throughout their long and happy life together. Harry was an enthusiastic athlete, playing many sports in his youth, particularly football and hockey, and later in life he enjoyed golfing as well as being an avid, life-long Tiger-Cat fan. Harry served as a private in the Royal Canadian Army during World War II. Upon his return to civilian life in 1945, Harry and Mary were married and he began his career at Stelco, initially working in the steel mills, then rising through the ranks in the administrative then sales department over his lengthy association with the company. After his retirement from Stelco in 1986, Harry embarked on a highly successful career in commercial real estate. Over the course of his career, he made many friendships that were near and dear to him. Harry loved people and never met a stranger. He is especially remembered for his love of dancing to songs from the big band era, his joy of gardening, his easy- going nature, honesty, authenticity, strong work ethic, humor, and being the quintessential salesman. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. The family would like to offer its sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Sandra Baker for the extraordinary and unwavering love, compassion, friendship and care she bestowed on both Mary and Harry over the past eight years. Visitation will be held by appointment only at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME- BURLINGTON CHAPEL (2241 New Street at Drury Lane 905-637-5233) on Monday, September 21st from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A private service will be held for immediate family only. Please visit the Dodsworth & Brown website at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/dbburlington
for additional details on how to make an appointment during visitation hours and for instructions on how to attend the memorial service and internment virtually via live streaming. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's honor to the [Ontario Alzheimer's Society] would be appreciated.