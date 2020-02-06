|
|
Harry passed away peacefully on February 4th at Shalom Village in Hamilton, Ontario. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, David (Rae Nichol) and Jeffrey (Julia Masterson); grandsons, Daniel (Gwen) and Kyle (Emily Geleyn) and great-grandsons, Sean and Scott. Harry was born in Romania as his parents, Louis and Leah, were en route from Russia to Canada. He received his BA in Political Science from the University of Alberta and then served with the Canadian Air Force during World War II. After earning his MA in Economics from the University of Toronto, Harry moved to Ottawa where he worked as an economist for the Federal Government for over 30 years and was instrumental in forging the Canada Pension Plan. Harry was a kind and generous man who loved his work, his country and, most of all, his family. The family gives their heartfelt thanks to the staff and support workers at Shalom Village for their kindness and excellent care. Harry loved his many girlfriends! In keeping with Harry's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to a . Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020