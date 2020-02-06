Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Weitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Weitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry passed away peacefully on February 4th at Shalom Village in Hamilton, Ontario. He will be lovingly remembered by his sons, David (Rae Nichol) and Jeffrey (Julia Masterson); grandsons, Daniel (Gwen) and Kyle (Emily Geleyn) and great-grandsons, Sean and Scott. Harry was born in Romania as his parents, Louis and Leah, were en route from Russia to Canada. He received his BA in Political Science from the University of Alberta and then served with the Canadian Air Force during World War II. After earning his MA in Economics from the University of Toronto, Harry moved to Ottawa where he worked as an economist for the Federal Government for over 30 years and was instrumental in forging the Canada Pension Plan. Harry was a kind and generous man who loved his work, his country and, most of all, his family. The family gives their heartfelt thanks to the staff and support workers at Shalom Village for their kindness and excellent care. Harry loved his many girlfriends! In keeping with Harry's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to a . Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -