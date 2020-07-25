1/
Harvey A. Crickmore
Suddenly at his home in St. George, Harvey A. Crickmore passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 36 years to Marjorie (nee Roung, Roberts). Stepfather to Wendy (Bill) Huth, Kelly (Bill) Bishop and Janet Piper. Predeceased by stepson Ken Roberts, stepdaughter Marlene Heslop and sons-in-law Doug Heslop and Ken Piper. Grandfather to Tim, Christine, Matthew, Michelle, Meagan, William, Jason, Dennis, Susan, Katie and their families. With the many good years that Harvey, Marge and family had together, he will be missed.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home - Live stream Service @kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
July 24, 2020
Harvey was a very kind and caring person who loved keeping his property pristine and spending time with his little dog, Smokey. Smokey went everywhere with him. He was the best neighbor anyone could ask for and a wonderful friend.
Clyde Johnston
Friend
