Suddenly at his home in St. George, Harvey A. Crickmore passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of 36 years to Marjorie (nee Roung, Roberts). Stepfather to Wendy (Bill) Huth, Kelly (Bill) Bishop and Janet Piper. Predeceased by stepson Ken Roberts, stepdaughter Marlene Heslop and sons-in-law Doug Heslop and Ken Piper. Grandfather to Tim, Christine, Matthew, Michelle, Meagan, William, Jason, Dennis, Susan, Katie and their families. With the many good years that Harvey, Marge and family had together, he will be missed.



