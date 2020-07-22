It is with great sadness that the family of Harvey Arthur Crickmore announces his sudden passing on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years Marjorie, and his children Pat, Harvey, Mike (Corinne), Marty (Andrea), and Janet Piper. Predeceased by his sister Maron (Bill) Crewson, brothers Russell (Lena), Donald (Dorothy), and Harold (Mona). Survived by his brother Ellwood (Heather). Harvey will also be missed by his grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, countless friends and his little companion Smokey. Harvey loved the trucking industry. He loved spending time with his sons, either in the shop with the trucks, or at a jobsite with the heavy equipment. Harvey was always there to lend a hand, whether it was putting in a hard day's work, or simply lending an ear. A Private Service of Remembrance (which will be livestreamed) will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home, and Harvey will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Cemetery, after taking one last ride in Marty's truck. For the livestream link, and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com