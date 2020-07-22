1/1
Harvey Arthur CRICKMORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Harvey Arthur Crickmore announces his sudden passing on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Harvey will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 36 years Marjorie, and his children Pat, Harvey, Mike (Corinne), Marty (Andrea), and Janet Piper. Predeceased by his sister Maron (Bill) Crewson, brothers Russell (Lena), Donald (Dorothy), and Harold (Mona). Survived by his brother Ellwood (Heather). Harvey will also be missed by his grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, countless friends and his little companion Smokey. Harvey loved the trucking industry. He loved spending time with his sons, either in the shop with the trucks, or at a jobsite with the heavy equipment. Harvey was always there to lend a hand, whether it was putting in a hard day's work, or simply lending an ear. A Private Service of Remembrance (which will be livestreamed) will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home, and Harvey will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Cemetery, after taking one last ride in Marty's truck. For the livestream link, and to sign the Tribute Wall: kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home - Live stream Service @kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved