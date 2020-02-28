|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harvey on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 86. Loving husband of the Late Diane Carpenter. Predeceased by his children Lennard and Laurie. Cherished father of Cheryl (Joe) Rienzo and beloved father-in-law of Susan Carpenter. Adored grandpa of Melissa (Mike) Haist and special great-grandpa to Landon Haist. Harvey is survived by his brother Doug (Loretta) and his sister Joan (Leen) Zonneveld. In keeping with Harvey's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME, 724 Canboro Rd, Fenwick on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations made to The Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters would be appreciated by the family. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 28, 2020