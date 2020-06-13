Harvey Jasper Friesen
1938-2020 Unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Lise Friesen (nee Bellehumeur). Loving father of Karlene Petrucci (Stan) and Kimberley Bubnick (Rick). Cherished grandfather of Christoper (Cara), Kevin, Tamara and Amanda and great grandfather of Emily. He was the proud owner of Harvey Moving and Storage in St Catharines and Hamilton from 1986 until his retirement in 2005. Following retirement Harvey and Lise spent many years at their Florida home. Harvey was an active member of Pineland Baptist Church. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family gathering and graveside service were held. Interment Pleasantview Cemetery, Fonthill. In memory of Harvey, those wishing to make a donation are asked to please consider Pineland Baptist Church. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
