Harvey MASSI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 3, 1937 - May 5, 2020 Harvey, beloved husband of Kay, died at home on May 5, 2020. Loving father to Warren (Val), Scott, and Ian (Tammy). Much loved Papa to Lyeah (Ron Shelley), Jazz, and Kosi (Tim Tung). Great Grand Papa to Arieanna, Triniti and Wraith. Survived by brother Charles Boomer and sister June Miller. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Ruby Massi and sisters Doris Potter and Lucille Rowntree. His brother and sister-in-law (Nes and Jean Forsyth) held a special place in his heart. Harvey was "The Jolly Green Giant" doorman at the Royal Connaught Hotel for years and later worked at the Toronto Sheraton Hotel. He was known for his gravelly voice and his tuneless whistle. He will be missed by many. As per Harvey's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved