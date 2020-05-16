February 3, 1937 - May 5, 2020 Harvey, beloved husband of Kay, died at home on May 5, 2020. Loving father to Warren (Val), Scott, and Ian (Tammy). Much loved Papa to Lyeah (Ron Shelley), Jazz, and Kosi (Tim Tung). Great Grand Papa to Arieanna, Triniti and Wraith. Survived by brother Charles Boomer and sister June Miller. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Ruby Massi and sisters Doris Potter and Lucille Rowntree. His brother and sister-in-law (Nes and Jean Forsyth) held a special place in his heart. Harvey was "The Jolly Green Giant" doorman at the Royal Connaught Hotel for years and later worked at the Toronto Sheraton Hotel. He was known for his gravelly voice and his tuneless whistle. He will be missed by many. As per Harvey's wishes, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.



