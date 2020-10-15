January 25, 1919 - October 13, 2020 Sadly, the family of Hazel announces her passing on October 13, 2020 at St. Peter's Residence Chedoke in Hamilton. She is predeceased by her parents Percy and Eva Mikel, brother Keith (Margaret), Douglas, Carman (Marjorie) and her husband Henry Faris. She will be missed by family and many friends. She taught school for many years in her home town of Frankford, in Welland and 34 years at Queen Mary School in Hamilton. She enjoyed her teaching, especially with primary grades. She was a graduate of McMaster University. She was a member of Ryerson United Church. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at St. Peter's for the wonderful care and attention provided to Hazel during her 6 years of residence. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to the Ryerson United Church. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main Street East, Hamilton, on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Private family service will follow. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Facebook page to live stream the service at 12:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival.