Passed away peacefully at Extendicare, Hamilton. Predeceased by husband Albert (2019) after 72 years of marriage. Also predeceased by infant son David (1959) son Robert (2010), sisters Phyllis Lawson and Margaret Grieveson, sons-in-law Robert Burgess and Edward Eisler. Survived by brother Jack Perryman; daughters Diane Eisler and Laura (Bruce) Cochran, daughter-in-law Julia (Robert); grandchildren Dennis, Brenda, Mark, Allison, Kevin and Leonarad; 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Hazel was a 'second mom' to nieces Gail, Joan and Janet the 'other daughters' she loved very much. You have been so supportive throughout the years and we couldn't have come through this without you! Sincerest thanks to all the staff of Extendicare for their loving and dedicated care over the past 6-1/2 years and especially during these times of pandemic and limited visitation. A memorial service will be held at Elliott Heights Baptist Church on Friday, July 31. Visitation is open but the service is restricted to immediate family. Following covid-19 guidelines masks and contact information are required for everyone.



