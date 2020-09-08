On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Hazen Ray Haywood of Burlington, ON, passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Hazen was born on November 28, 1930, to Leonard and Edith (nee Saunders) Haywood in Victoria Corner, NB. He owned Haywood Construction and worked most of his life as a carpenter/ contractor in the GTA, ON. On August 9, 1952, he married Elsie Martin in Bronte, ON. They raised one son, Ray, and three daughters, Jayne, Lynda and Leslie. They were married for 68 years, had 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Hazen loved to work with his hands, building six houses, many additions, renovations and cabinetry over his lifetime. He was an avid golfer and curler, belonging to the Burlington Curling Club. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time walking in the woods. He enjoyed country and gospel music, especially when live, and getting together with family and friends. He loved children and animals, and they him. He was a fabulous story teller and had a wonderful sense of humour. He and Elsie travelled all across Canada from Newfoundland to Vancouver Island, through many US States, including Alaska and Florida, as well as travelling to England and Wales. And he had the pictures to prove it. Hazen was predeceased by his parents, his brother Weldon Haywood, sisters Jean Haywood and Alice Ploom of NB. He is survived by his wife, Elsie, his son Ray (Sandra) Haywood of Christopher Lake, SK, his daughters Jayne Haywood of Hay River, NWT, Lynda Gordon and Leslie Haywood of Burlington, ON, and his sister Joan Morgan of Jacksonville, NB. In keeping with Hazen's wishes, Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Service and Interment be held at Bronte Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated www.smithsfh.com