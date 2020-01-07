|
BURNELL, Heather Anne (Lewry) April 18, 1946 - Sunday January 5, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Heather announce her passing, surrounded by her family, at the Hamilton General Hospital on Sunday January 5, 2020 in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Barry Burnell for 54 years. Loving mother of Doug (Stefania), Jeff, Brent (Sandra), Heather (Jim). Incredible Mema to Jordan, Tyler, Jacob, Owen, Hayden, Caitlyn, Cassie, Sofia and many other extended family members. Sister of Sandra, sister-in-law of Yvonne (Vern), John (Sandy) and Beth. Predeceased by parents Albert and Hughina Lewry. Heather (a.k.a. Mema) will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Gunning and staff for their wonderful care.Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration to commemorate Mema's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia. In lieu of flowers, donations, if so desired, can be made to McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation or SickKids Foundation would be appreciate by the family. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca