Heather Diana RAVIOR
On Sunday, September 20, 2020 at age 79, passed away peacefully in hospital after a brief illness. Wife of Hans Ravior, mother of Michele Ravior and Tracey Murray, sister to Hazel Wheatley and Howard Wheatley (Terry). Predeceased by her brother Alan and parents William and Rosina Wheatley. Heather will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Zachary, Tori, Wesley and Sharlee as well as many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Blackadar's Nursing Home and to the nurses and doctors at St. Joseph's Hospital, Nephrology Dept for Heather's care over the last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Diabetes Canada. Cremation to take place and a private family memorial to be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
