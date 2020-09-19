1/1
Heather Joan PULLEN
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forever in our hearts, our beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away quietly at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton after a three-year battle with breast cancer. Born in Regina, raised in Calgary, schooled in Ottawa, Heather had a rich and varied career as a journalist (London Free Press, Ottawa Today), broadcaster (CBC Radio), communications specialist (Toronto General Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences), academic (McMaster University) and teacher (McMaster). Heather particularly treasured the final chapters of her career when she went back to university at the age of 52 to join the very first cohort of McMaster University's Masters of Communication Management program. She cut such a wide swath as a student and, later, a teacher in the program that they established the Heather Pullen Pathfinder Fund, to sponsor student research and learning in the MCM program. Heather leaves behind Ken Fidlin, her husband of 41 years, sons Tyler (Megan) and Samuel Fidlin, a granddaughter McKenzie Fidlin, brothers Richard Pullen and Stuart Pullen and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Kay Pullen and her beloved sister Carol. Funeral arrangements TBA and will be posted on the Circle of Life website. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved