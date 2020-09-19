Forever in our hearts, our beloved wife, mother, sister and friend passed away quietly at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton after a three-year battle with breast cancer. Born in Regina, raised in Calgary, schooled in Ottawa, Heather had a rich and varied career as a journalist (London Free Press, Ottawa Today), broadcaster (CBC Radio), communications specialist (Toronto General Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences), academic (McMaster University) and teacher (McMaster). Heather particularly treasured the final chapters of her career when she went back to university at the age of 52 to join the very first cohort of McMaster University's Masters of Communication Management program. She cut such a wide swath as a student and, later, a teacher in the program that they established the Heather Pullen Pathfinder Fund, to sponsor student research and learning in the MCM program. Heather leaves behind Ken Fidlin, her husband of 41 years, sons Tyler (Megan) and Samuel Fidlin, a granddaughter McKenzie Fidlin, brothers Richard Pullen and Stuart Pullen and a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Kay Pullen and her beloved sister Carol. Funeral arrangements TBA and will be posted on the Circle of Life website. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com