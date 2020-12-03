1/1
Hedy Lina ROGGE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, oma and uber-oma Hedy Rogge on November 30, 2020 at the age of 91. She will be greatly missed by her children Heiner (Helga), Anita and Peter (Josie), grandchildren Stephen (Jessica) and Patrick (Andrea), Jessica and Sarah and her many great grandchildren. Hedy was a bright light of self-determination and spirit with a love for nature, animals and music and will be forever in our hearts. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private, close family only interment celebration will take place at a later date. We also give thanks to the staff of Brierwood Nursing Home in Brantford for their compassionate attention and care.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 3, 2020.
