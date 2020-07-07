Heldur KALJASTE

Heldur, born in Kohtla-Nomme, Estonia, passed away in his 77th year on July 4, 2020 with his daughter, Vanessa (Paul) by his side. Heldur also leaves behind his sons, Matthew and Trevor, grandchildren, Hillary, Zoe and Ella, and beloved sisters, Helju (Jaan) and Silvi (Frank). He will be remembered by Louise and by his nieces and nephews. Heldur joins his parents, Ella and Eduard, his sisters, Lydia (Alfred) and Urve, and his dear niece Lea, who have been waiting for him in heaven. Upon being certified in 1971 by the Canadian Society of Respiratory Technologists, Heldur worked as a Registered Respiratory Technologist for several years. He was an avid chess player, crossword enthusiast and a lover of history. He enjoyed classical music, talking with friends and most of all, spending quiet time with family. Heartfelt thanks to all those who have expressed their sympathy and love, including those at Ridgeview Long Term Care who supported and cared for my dad during his residence there. My dad never wavered in the pride and love he felt for each member of his family. Love will surround you, dad, always.