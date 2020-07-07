1/1
Heldur KALJASTE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heldur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heldur, born in Kohtla-Nomme, Estonia, passed away in his 77th year on July 4, 2020 with his daughter, Vanessa (Paul) by his side. Heldur also leaves behind his sons, Matthew and Trevor, grandchildren, Hillary, Zoe and Ella, and beloved sisters, Helju (Jaan) and Silvi (Frank). He will be remembered by Louise and by his nieces and nephews. Heldur joins his parents, Ella and Eduard, his sisters, Lydia (Alfred) and Urve, and his dear niece Lea, who have been waiting for him in heaven. Upon being certified in 1971 by the Canadian Society of Respiratory Technologists, Heldur worked as a Registered Respiratory Technologist for several years. He was an avid chess player, crossword enthusiast and a lover of history. He enjoyed classical music, talking with friends and most of all, spending quiet time with family. Heartfelt thanks to all those who have expressed their sympathy and love, including those at Ridgeview Long Term Care who supported and cared for my dad during his residence there. My dad never wavered in the pride and love he felt for each member of his family. Love will surround you, dad, always.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved