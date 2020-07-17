Helen ANDREJCIW

November 26, 1935 - July 14, 2020 Entered peacefully into God's home on July 14, 2020. Dear sister-in-law to Margaret Andrejciw and special Aunt to nephews David, Mark, Paul, and Randy (Nancy) Andrejciw and their children. Survived by her sister Anne Palubski. Predeceased by brother and lifetime caregiver William, sister Julia Samuel and parents Jakob and Anastazia. Visitation at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 1919 King Street East on Sunday, July 19 from 6 - 8 pm. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery Monday, July 20 at 11 am. Sincere thanks to the staff and residents at Arbour Creek Nursing Home for making Aunt Helen's final years as joyful and comfortable as possible. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com