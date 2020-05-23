It is with sadness and loving memories that the family of Helen Armstrong announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Ridgeview LTC in her 95th year. Helen led an active, involved life. She was a veteran of WWII, a long time, active member of Stoney Creek United Church, a founding member of Zonta 2, Hamilton, and an insurance broker/office manager of Milmine Insurance for many years. Helen enjoyed travelling extensively. She was a great cook. Her number one priority was her family. Helen was born in Fort William, Ontario to Michael and Barbara Gregor. She is survived by her kid sister, Verna Peacock (Robert), having been predeceased by five brothers, Bob (Millie), John (Dale), Joe, Martin (Val), Walter (Betty), and two sisters, Pearl Adolphs (Helmut) and Ann Ceming (Frank). Helen was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews and was especially close to her niece, Shirley Adolphs. Left to mourn their beloved mother are Greg Armstrong (Susan) and Carol Brown (Jim). Helen was a loving Nana to Matthew (Christopher), Wesley (Yoriko), William (Allison) Armstrong, and to Warren (Cynthia) Brown, Eric (Zoe) Brown and Heather (Joe) Fowler. Loving Great Nana to six great-grandchildren. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Ridgeview LTC for the kind and compassionate care that Helen received. In Helen's memory, donations to the Stoney Creek United Church would be appreciated by the family. Because of COVID-19, a private graveside service will take place. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.