Helen (McGillivray) BLAHUT
Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 in her 86th year. Loving wife of the late Alexander. Cherished mother of Shannon(Frank), Bonnie(Bill), Shayne, and Shelley(Scott). Devoted grandma and great-grandma to many. Special thanks to her support workers, Diallo and Zenaib who provided exceptional care over the recent months, and the staff on B-3 at the Juravinski Hospital. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME (796 Upper Gage Ave., between Mohawk and Fennell) on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Due to Covid regulations, masks are mandatory. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the charity of your choice. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 6, 2020.
