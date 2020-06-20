Helen (Raczka) BRYK
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Helen on June 17, 2020 in her 95th year. Loving wife of Daniel for 76 years, proud mother of Lucille Matias (Raymond) and Ray Bryk (predeceased). Devoted grandmother of Paula Bryk, Martin Bryk and Davina Zahra. Predeceased by sister Sophie Bryk and survived by sister Alice Bilkszto plus many nieces and nephews. Helen maintained a lifelong passion for fruit farming. She was a member of the Polish Symphonia Choir for 30 years and very proud of her Polish heritage. Visitation will take place Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St., Vineland from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A private service will follow with interment at Vineland Cemetery. Masks are now required when entering the funeral home. If so desired, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program in memory of Helen would be appreciated. C.A.P., 555 Concession St., Hamilton, ON, L8V 1A8 or www.cancerassist.ca Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
