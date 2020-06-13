Helen Carol BONIN
1961-11-11 - 2020-06-11
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Helen at St. Peter's Hospital at the age of 58. Cherished and much loved mother of Mark, Robert (Jessica) and Cynthia, proud grandmother to Felix and Rocky who brought her such joy. Much loved daughter to Steve and Bernice Stasiuk, sister to Steven and John. She will be missed by her aunt Nellie and cousins Janice (Dennis), Christine (Don) and David. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bev and the staff of 3 West Palliative care at St. Peter's Hospital for their unconditional love and attentive care. For those who wish, a donation can be made to St. Peter's Hospital would be greatly appreciated or a charity of your choice. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority Ontario due to COVID 19 all visitations, funerals and interments are limited to a maximum of 10 people. In order to pay your respects friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Sunday June 14, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please enter through the east driveway ONLY, you must remain in your vehicle at ALL times and follow the directions of funeral home staff.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.
