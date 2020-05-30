Helen Christine KUHTEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on May 23rd at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Al, proud mother of Peter (Dita), affectionate grandmother of Xander, Petra and Milo. Helen will also be greatly missed by family, including Michelle, Andrew, Lori, and her many friends. Helen was an independent, strong and curious woman who was known for her tenacity. She built a successful career in finance spanning three decades while being dedicated to the Zonta club and many other community and social causes. As a mother, she inspired her son to work hard, take risks and break barriers. Her later years were spent exploring the world by sea, and showering her grandchildren with love and lego. In her life, Helen achieved everything she intended. For this, she will be remembered because her intentions always involved the people closest to her. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved