Passed away peacefully on May 23rd at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Al, proud mother of Peter (Dita), affectionate grandmother of Xander, Petra and Milo. Helen will also be greatly missed by family, including Michelle, Andrew, Lori, and her many friends. Helen was an independent, strong and curious woman who was known for her tenacity. She built a successful career in finance spanning three decades while being dedicated to the Zonta club and many other community and social causes. As a mother, she inspired her son to work hard, take risks and break barriers. Her later years were spent exploring the world by sea, and showering her grandchildren with love and lego. In her life, Helen achieved everything she intended. For this, she will be remembered because her intentions always involved the people closest to her. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.