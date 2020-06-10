Helen Eileen JARVIS
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully in her 99th year at Extendicare Hamilton. Predeceased by her adoring husband Jack. Loving Mother of Pete (Marie), and Anne (Brian). Proud Grandmother of Madeline, Matt, Will and Step grandmother to Grant. She will be greatly missed by her dear friend Mary Martini. Mom worked at Bell Telephone as an operator and volunteered as a Big Sister. She loved to golf in the summer and curl at the thistle club in the winter. A special thanks to the staff at Extendicare Hamilton. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Burlington Chapel. To view the online obituary or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.baygardens.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 10, 2020.
