DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
Helen ENLUND


1930 - 09
Helen ENLUND Obituary
Passed peacefully on March 9, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital in her 90th year. She is survived by her husband Lennard of 27 years. Loving mother to Rob Martin (Lori). Remembered with fondness by the Enlund (Bobby and Leigh) and Giles (Janis and Al) families. Predeceased by husband Tom Martin, brother Ray and sister Dorothy Corrigale. She will be missed by many other family members and friends. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at Juravinski Hospital, in particular Emergency, Oncology Day Services and the Hematology Inpatient Unit for their care and compassion. Family will receive guests at DODSWORTH & BROWN ANCASTER CHAPEL (378 Wilson St E) on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral service to follow starting at 10:30 a.m. If so desired, donations to a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 13, 2020
