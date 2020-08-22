1/1
Helen FURMAN
1926-09-26 - 2020-08-21
Peacefully passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital on August 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Zygmunt. Loving mother of Zenon (Rosanne), Elizabeth Boiago, Roman (Wanda), the late Ted (Helen). Cherished Babcia of Rebecca (Craig), Carl (Jenny), Carolyn (Benjamin), Caesar (Kim), Lea (Kris), Andrea (Brad), Matthew, Joshua (Lisa), Adam (Megan), Candice (Mike), Kaitlyn, Christian and great-grandmother of Connor, Alexandra, Zenon, Athanasios, Ruby, Elliott, Carson, Reid, Atlas, Timothy and Jasper. Special aunt to Bogdan (Basia) and will be remembered by her family in Poland. A loving mother who never stopped giving herself for her family. Friends will be received at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr in Stoney Creek on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Rosary will be offered at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for the visitation and funeral due to limited space availability. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca She will live in our hearts forever

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
