Helen Georgina (Venator) HUNT
Helen Georgina Hunt (nee Venator) Peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on August 27th, 2020, in her 100th year. Predeceased in 2003 by her beloved husband of 60 years, Clifford Hunt (Lt. Col Ret.). Loving mother to sons Cliff Hunt and his wife Corrine, Don Hunt and his wife Cyndi, and daughter Ruth Hunt. Cherished grandmother of Adam Hunt (Chantal), Wes Hunt, Ryan Hunt (Anne Marie), Shauna Hunt (Steve Lariviere) Katie Weir (Rob), Rachel Hunt (Ryan Tonegawa), Jonathan Hunt, as well as step-grandmother to Kyle Falkins (Zabrina), and step great-grandmother to Lorne and Cole. Adored Great-Grandmother to Avery, Sophie, Hannah, Bronxton, Lennon, Thomas, Evelyn and Joni. Predeceased by siblings George, Jack and Ruth; Helen will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Helen was a singer and soloist for most of her life, having performed with the Medallion Chorus, and Centenary United Church. Helen's family will be honouring her with a private Celebration of her Life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
