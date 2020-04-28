|
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 26, 2020. Helen was born in Hamilton on May 23, 1931 and is predeceased by her loving spouse Joe and their son David. Cherished mother of Dennis (Terry) and adored grandma to Erica (Kayla), Sarah (Dan), Lisa (John), Ashleigh, Rachel and loving great grandma to Chloe and Logan. A special thank you to the C-2 East staff at Macassa Lodge for their compassion and excellent care especially in these last couple of months. Private family graveside service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cresmount Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com And now the time has come for you to rest, so go in peace, you've earned your sleep
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020