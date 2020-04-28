Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
(905) 387-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen GERENCSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen GERENCSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen GERENCSER Obituary
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on April 26, 2020. Helen was born in Hamilton on May 23, 1931 and is predeceased by her loving spouse Joe and their son David. Cherished mother of Dennis (Terry) and adored grandma to Erica (Kayla), Sarah (Dan), Lisa (John), Ashleigh, Rachel and loving great grandma to Chloe and Logan. A special thank you to the C-2 East staff at Macassa Lodge for their compassion and excellent care especially in these last couple of months. Private family graveside service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Cresmount Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com And now the time has come for you to rest, so go in peace, you've earned your sleep
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -