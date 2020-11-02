Loving wife of Dennis Gould, mother to 4 children, Sandra, Hazel Joy, Dennis and Pamela. Grandmother to 10, great grandmother of 15 and a great friend to many. Remembered and loved by nieces and nephews in England and Australia. Predeceased by her parents, 7 siblings and infant grandchildren. Her journey in this life of 93 years began April 2, 1927, Brentford, Middlesex, England. Mom passed peacefully and safe in the arms of Almighty God in the early hours of October 31, 2020, for all eternity where there is no more pain, suffering, no Alzheimer's, and all tears are wiped away. Married to "her Den", July 19, 1946. Dad affectionately called her, "his Rebel". They immigrated to Canada in October 1953 and loved being Canadian but never lost their accents. Mom worked hard at her part-time job at Loblaws for many years, but worked even harder in and around her home. She was an amazing cook and gardener. She and Dad served faithfully at the little church in Westdale (Royal Av. Baptist) with many dear friends until it closed. Mom loved her new church family (West Highland), lawn bowling (Dundas Club, CanUSA Games), singing so beautifully at church and various senior homes where she and Dad would minister. She shared many songs and ditties with her grandchildren. Most of all she loved beating us all at Scrabble. She enjoyed their life at St. Elizabeth Village where she and Dad lived the past 14 years. Carpet bowling and Bible study and singing with many friends there kept Mom busy. Most of all she loved her family so much so, she never hesitated to speak her mind to us all when necessary. Most often she was right. Shared 74 years together until illness caused Mom and Dad to be separated into 2 different care homes. This past 7 months were the most challenging for all but Dads' constant prayers for his wife and the family never faltered. God has been good. Thank you to the staff and caregivers at Wentworth Heights LTC home who did their best to keep up with Raybel and keep the "Care" in LTC in spite of the Covid. Thank you for the cards of encouragement and payers of extended family and friends. As mom would say ... TTFN (TaTa! Bye For Now xo and God Bless). Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East. We kindly ask that you be patient and please RSVP for the visitation periods by calling 905-648-3852 during regular business hours, 9am-5pm. A private family service will be Live Streamed on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00am. Please join our family at: http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html
- password - Arbor 2020. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer Society in Raybel's memory would be appreciated.