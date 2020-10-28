1/
Helen "Joyce" (Parkinson) GOWING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Gowing (2018) for 61 years. Loving mother to David (Suzanne), Peter, and Paul (Cindy) and grandmother to Joshua (Lorissa), Cole and Blair. Joyce was predeceased by her parents Harry and Helen (nee Batchelor) Parkinson, and stepmother Phyllis (nee Brown), brothers William and Edward Parkinson, sister Donna Mantler and daughter-in-law Penny (nee Boehm). Joyce is survived by her sister-in-law Tina Parkinson and many nieces and nephews. Joyce graduated from nursing at Hamilton General in 1952 working full time for several years. After having children, she worked part time at Guelph General and K-W Hospital. She was part of the Women's Auxiliary for over 45 years at Grand River Hospital. She enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends in her bridge group and made great memories with Clifford while travelling and spending time at the family cottage in Tobermory. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and memorial service for Joyce, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519.745.8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, November 2, from 11 am to 12:45 pm. The memorial service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Cremation will have taken place and a private family interment will be at Williamsburg Cemetery. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at www.erbgood.com Condolences for the family and donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society may be arranged by calling the funeral home or on our website at www.erbgood.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 28, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved