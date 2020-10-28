Passed away peacefully at Freeport Health Centre on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Clifford Gowing (2018) for 61 years. Loving mother to David (Suzanne), Peter, and Paul (Cindy) and grandmother to Joshua (Lorissa), Cole and Blair. Joyce was predeceased by her parents Harry and Helen (nee Batchelor) Parkinson, and stepmother Phyllis (nee Brown), brothers William and Edward Parkinson, sister Donna Mantler and daughter-in-law Penny (nee Boehm). Joyce is survived by her sister-in-law Tina Parkinson and many nieces and nephews. Joyce graduated from nursing at Hamilton General in 1952 working full time for several years. After having children, she worked part time at Guelph General and K-W Hospital. She was part of the Women's Auxiliary for over 45 years at Grand River Hospital. She enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends in her bridge group and made great memories with Clifford while travelling and spending time at the family cottage in Tobermory. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the visitation and memorial service for Joyce, personal face coverings are required and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519.745.8445. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Monday, November 2, from 11 am to 12:45 pm. The memorial service will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 pm. Cremation will have taken place and a private family interment will be at Williamsburg Cemetery. A livestream and recording of the service will be available at www.erbgood.com
Condolences for the family and donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
may be arranged by calling the funeral home or on our website at www.erbgood.com