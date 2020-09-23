Helen HUBBS

Helen (Helena) Hubbs (nee Zywicki) passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 80 at McNally House with her children by her side following a two year ordeal with cancer. Predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Jack, in 2017. Helen gave birth to two children but considered others to also be her "kids". She'll be greatly missed by daughter Lisa and her husband Derek, and by son Kevin. And by her other kids, Janet Rutherford, Shelley Korkoza, and Wayne Martineau. She was close to her sisters Wanda Szabo and Ann Korkoza, and sister-in-law Alice Zywicki. Helen never fully recovered from the accidental death of her younger brother Caz on Christmas Day, 1976. She was loved by more than a dozen nieces, nephews, and their families. Helen was a stay-at-home Mom for many years until she joined Jack in running their own business. They got to live and work all over this great nation, and Helen developed a special love for Newfoundland and Newfoundlanders. We'll all miss her cabbage rolls and lasagna, and her legendary holiday dinners. Our deepest thanks to oncologist Dr. Barnfield, RN Cheryl Reid and the team at Juravinski Cancer Centre, the doctors and nurses on C Ward at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, and the wonderful and caring staff at McNally House Hospice. There will be a private family service. Cremation has taken place. Helen was an active participant in the pay-it-forward philosophy so the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, you honour her memory with a random act of kindness for a stranger or a donation to McNally House Hospice. merritt-fh.com