Helen May Hunt (nee Cardy) passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020 just having marked her 90th birthday quietly with family at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario. Born on September 26, 1930 and raised in Lynden, Ontario, Helen was never far away from her Copetown-St. George family roots. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband Guy who passed away 11 months (2019) prior, her soulmate for 69 years of marriage and best friend since grade school. Helen is also predeceased by her mother Clara (Ed Clare), father Rev. George (Dilys), sister Peggy (Frank McNiece), brother Ross and stepsister Anna Lyn (Andrew Baxter), brother-in-law Carol, sister-in-law Barbara (Ed Olmstead) and sister-in-law Patricia (Bob Marshall). She leaves behind her devoted son Kevin and his wife Lucy, along with loving grandsons Ryan and Anthony who she adored. She is survived by her dear sister Barbara (Bill Eastlick - deceased), stepsister Susan (David Hall - deceased), stepsister Jackie, brothers-in-law Jack (Wilma - deceased), Bob (Joyce), Jim (Lois) and David (Jorie) along with many nieces and nephews. The family thanks all the relatives and friends who spent time with Helen or regularly kept in touch with her, helping lift her spirits during this difficult year. Helen fondly remembered her time working for Woolworth's in downtown Hamilton where she developed many treasured lifelong friendships with coworkers. The family would like to thank Amica Dundas, Bayshore Nursing and especially the attentive staff of Ward 6, Sister Mary Grace Wing, Dr. Wood, and the caring staff of the Fourth Floor of the Juravinski Tower of St. Joseph's Hospital for their sensitive and compassionate care for her. A private interment for family has taken place at Mt. Zion Cemetery.