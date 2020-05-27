Helen Irene passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 in New York City from complications of COVID-19. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph (1993). Leaving to mourn are her son, Joseph, of Dayton, Ohio and daughter, Katherine and her husband, Stewart Grodman, her grandchildren, Kyra and Zachary, of Manhattan. Dear sister to Justice Morris John Perozak of Dundas, ON, formerly of Hamilton. Loved aunt of nephews Michael, Stephan and niece Ivanna and their families, all of Canada. Helen was born in Fort William, ON on October 18, 1928. She received her education in Geralton, Sault Ste. Marie, Saltfleet High School and McMaster University where she began her journalistic career with McMaster's Silhouette newspaper. Thereafter, she worked with the Brantford Expositor, London Free Press, and then with the National Film Board of Canada with which she established their first office in New York. While in New York, Helen pioneered and wrote the Ukrainian Weekly's cultural column which made her a prominent journalist in the community. She was active in the Ukrainian Youth League and the Ukrainian National Association of New Jersey. Helen, Joseph Sr., Joseph Jr. and Katherine visited the home countries of their families in Western Ukraine and Ruthenia quite often and were able to research and record their respective ancestry. Helen will be interred with her husband in the family plot at St. John's Cemetery in Stratford, Connecticut.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store