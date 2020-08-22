1/1
Helen J. (Denike) St. Denis
1929-01-25 - 2020-08-12
Helen J. St. Denis (Nee Denike) Peacefully passed on Wednesday August 12, 2020 in her 91st year of life. Beloved mother to daughters Luann O'Keefe (Massachusetts, formerly Hamilton), Patricia Bisson (Hamilton), and Cathy St. Denis (Nicaragua, formerly Hamilton), and predeceased by her son Jim St. Denis (Hamilton). Lovingly remembered by her sister Leona Couch (Hamilton), Predeceased by her brother Donald Denike & Marilyn Denike. and deeply missed by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We hope all the family members in the heavens above are there to greet you with a good cuppa tea and not in a coffee mug, but properly in a China teacup. ? Helen was a retiree of the Union Gas Company (Hamilton).

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Truscott, Brown & Dwyer Funeral Chapel
1309 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8M1H2
9055492417
