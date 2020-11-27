It is with heavy hearts that we share that Jane Rutledge (nee Burt) passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cama Woodlands LTC in Burlington at the age of 81. Cherished daughter of Peter and Barbara Burt. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Rutledge in February. Loving and devoted mother of Anne Howarth (Gord), Libby Stephenson (Mark) and Blair Rutledge (Ann). Much loved grandmother/mommom of Jamie, Megan Daniel, Sadie, Matthew, Catherine and Christopher. Parkinson's may have taken her physical abilities, but she never lost the twinkle in her eyes. It isn't an easy task to capture her spirit in words. For those of us who were gifted with her in our lives as a devoted daughter, loving and caring wife, incredible mother and mother-in-law, outstanding grandmother and a supportive very fun friend to many will miss her dearly. We all know and felt the energy and passion she brought to living life to the fullest. Jane was there for us all - anytime, anyplace - no request was ever too much and for that we are forever thankful. Growing up in Toronto she attended St. Clement's and Branksome before graduating from the Wellesley School of Nursing in 1960. Here she met what would become some of her lifelong friends. The Wellesley reunions were always a social highlight for Mom. Jane married John in December of 1960. Together they raised Anne, Libby and Blair. She was the glue that kept the family together. Created and nurtured many family traditions that each of her children hold dear. Mom's greatest pride and deepest value was family. She never missed a moment to celebrate and take joy in not only the big things but the little things. This was never more evident as when her very well-loved grandchildren arrived to keep her already busy life even busier. She was the best grandma or mommom to them all. It is difficult that we can't come together to share memories of Jane as we know that the room would be filled with many people laughing and smiling and likely some white wine flowing. As a family we can't express enough our deepest appreciation for the outstanding care and compassion she received from all the staff at Cama Woodlands LTC. She has lived there for the past nearly two years. It is with deep gratitude that we thank you all. Mom, grandma, mommom - we love you a million bushels and pecks! In keeping with Jane's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Private Family Interment will be held at a later date. For those who wish donations can be made to The Cama Woodlands Wish Fund (camawoodlands.ca/donate
) or Parkinson Canada (www.parkinson.ca/
)