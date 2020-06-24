Helen JUKES

With her family by her side, Helen passed at St. Peter's hospital on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by her; loving parents Reginald and Edith Mae; brothers Robert and Merlyn; husbands Leo Sherblom and Lawrence Jukes. Survived by her; sister Susie (Ralph); Sister-in-law Patricia; daughter Kirby (Sandy). She was dearest grandmother to "her boy" Ryan (Marcie), "her girl" Courtney (Marco and daughter Emily) and cherished great-granddaughter Charlie. Helen will be sadly missed by her; nephews Michael (Joy) and Todd (Sue), niece Olivia; great-nephew Luke; great-niece Amy and many other relatives, great neighbours and friends. Private family arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home HAMILTON. Cremation has taken place with private family service and interment at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. ln lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca Memories Life can never stay the same No matter how we try Our hands can never stop The clock of life from ticking by But love remains, unchanging In the care of sorrowing hearts For as the love of life is stilled The love of memory starts
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.