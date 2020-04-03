Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother on April 1, 2020 in her 97th year. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her children David (Marilyn), Gale Koteles (Gary), Frances McCrea (Bob) and Jane Jacobs (John). She will be missed by her seven grandchildren. Great-grandma of two. We thank Creek Way Village for their kindness and care of our mother. Thanks to the staff at First Place, Helen's home for seven years. Helen greatly appreciated the phone calls and cards received from many friends and extended family over the years. Your friendships were important to Helen! A family internment will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Willow Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 3, 2020
