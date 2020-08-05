It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of a truly wonderful mother and grandmother in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Julius for 58 years. Dearly loved mother of Rick (Beth), Dennis (Mary-Beth) and Ron (Karyl). Cherished grandmother of Ryan (Laura) and Erin and great-grandma to Aurora. Loved sister to Maggie, and the late Jeanette and brother Joe. Mom is also survived by a number of other loving relatives and friends in Canada and the US. Mom was a remarkable cook and famous for her at home 'candy store'. She was always up for an adventure and enjoyed travelling, dancing, singing, playing board games, the casino, gardening and sitting on the front porch. We deeply miss our beautiful Mom but we find great comfort in knowing she is once again reunited with Dad, her lifelong dance partner. Mom lived at Idlewyld Manor the past 5 months and previously at the Village of Wentworth Heights. We extend our warmest gratitude and thanks to all who cared for our Mom and to her goddaughter Margaret Ann for all her guidance in recent years. We would also like to thank all the people who have reached out and supported us in this difficult time. In light of the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will be held at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to the Salvation Army - a charity that was close to Mom's heart throughout her life. https://donate.salvationarmy.ca
Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com