Helen Marie Edwards
It is with profound sadness that we say goodbye to Helen Marie Edwards (née Cummings) who passed away peacefully in her 94th year, at home, November 7, 2020. She leaves behind Frederick, her beloved husband of 72 years, who will miss her immeasurably. She'll be lovingly remembered by son Brad (Brenda) and daughter Ann-Marie Kolkin. Beloved grandmother of Amanda (Mick) Khakpour, Bradley (Sam), Paul (Melanie), and Denis (Stefanie) and Kelly Kolkin. Great-grandma of Keegan, Britton, Charlotte and Idris. Helen's absence will be felt by extended family and many dear friends. Special thanks to Bonnie Roe for her wonderful help and support these last few weeks. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
